Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Well, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done it now. After years of denials from the climate change enthusiasts, Rep. Cortez has blown their cover.

The climate change community may be concerned about the weather, but what they really want is to have government run our lives. According to these Democrats, in the next 10 years we must all abandon our perfectly good homes, autos and electricity sources; forsake air travel (try to imagine Las Vegas without air travel); and dedicate our lives to scraping together money for the whims of these new green bureaucrats.

But, hey, thanks AOC! The Republicans will take good care of the country while the Democrats try to recover their sanity in time for the 2024 elections.