Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sorry, Joe Biden. It’s not enough that you groveled in front of an audience because you didn’t properly protect Anita Hill from skeptical senators at the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings 30 years ago. We all know that you have a reputation of getting a bit … shall we say … handsy when you’re near an attractive woman. Take a hint. The Lucy Flores incident is just a warning shot.

The powers that be in the Democratic Party don’t want you in the 2020 race. You’re too old and too white.