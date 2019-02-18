Democrats should go for the wall

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

I do not suggest I have all the answers. However, the Republicans say, “Build the wall. It will resolve 90 percent of the problem with illegals entering our country.” The Democrats say, “Building the wall is a waste of money. It will not deter or prevent illegals from coming into our country.”

In a trillion-dollar budget, even the Democrats will concede $5 billion is equivalent to a “rounding error.” So if the Democratic analysis is on target, and the wall becomes an abysmal failure, they will have a winning campaign issue for the frugal expenditure of $5 billion.

By all means, go for it.