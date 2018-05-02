Democrats, socialism and the Nevada governor’s race

Chris Giunchigliani. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In response to your April 28 article regarding Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Giunchigliani’s stance on state funding of abortion: Her position is the same as state-sponsored genocide. When your government takes your tax dollars to kill the innocent, where does it stop?

Just to be clear, Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak — by their very public political statements — are socialists. When the government owns your health care, it owns you. Just look at British toddler Alfie Evans, killed by single-payer health care. When the government owns your income, it owns you. When the government owns access to your self-defense, it owns you. When the government owns your reproductive rights, it owns your future.

Socialism is politically self-induced suicide for your freedom. Socialism has brought nothing but misery, poverty and death throughout history to all — except to those who own you.