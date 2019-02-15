MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Democrats soft on border enforcement

Lynn Muzzy Minden
February 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding the Clark County sheriff’s decision to pull back from handing illegal aliens who’ve committed minor infractions over to ICE: The illegal alien suspected in four homicides in Northern Nevada had received a traffic ticket about a year ago. Had he been handed over to ICE, four people might be alive today.

How ironic that the Democrats rushed a gun background check bill through the Legislature in the name of safety, but they’re mostly on record as soft on strict border enforcement that would save lives.

