Democrats soft on border enforcement

Regarding the Clark County sheriff’s decision to pull back from handing illegal aliens who’ve committed minor infractions over to ICE: The illegal alien suspected in four homicides in Northern Nevada had received a traffic ticket about a year ago. Had he been handed over to ICE, four people might be alive today.

How ironic that the Democrats rushed a gun background check bill through the Legislature in the name of safety, but they’re mostly on record as soft on strict border enforcement that would save lives.