Democrats the big losers in Kavanaugh controversy

The big losers in the Kavanaugh fight are Barack Obama, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and all the Democrats — save Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The conventional wisdom (before Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation) was that the Democratic Party would gain control of the House and lose a couple of Senate seats. That’s changed now.

It’s more likely than not that the GOP will hold the House and gain several Senate seats. All thanks to President Donald Trump, who stood 100 percent behind Judge Kavanaugh.