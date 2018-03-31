Democrats up in arms about citizenship question on Census

Of course, when have the Democrats given a damn about legal American citizens and saving the taxpayers any money?

President Donald Trump recently announced he would include a question about citizenship status on the 2020 short form census. This has those in the Democratic Party up in arms and seething. Never mind that adding this piece of information is just good old common sense, and that the question previously appeared on the long form census for quite some time.

What has the Democratic Party’s ire is that heavily populated states such as California and New York would, in all likelihood, lose seats when the actual number of legal citizens are counted. Which begs the question: Why are these states providing services to illegal immigrants in the first place?

If these individuals were deported — after all, they are criminals for entering the country illegally — think of all the taxpayer money that could be saved on education and public safety. That would truly be historic.

Of course, when have the Democrats given a damn about legal American citizens and saving the taxpayers any money? They lack common sense and sound judgment and cater only to a small segment of the population.