Democrats want limits on Nevada recall elections

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

In his Sunday column, Steve Sebelius wrote about limiting recall elections. Senate Bill 450 would, in part, require all signatures on a recall petition to be validated by the county clerk. But there is no requirement to validate eligibility to vote in state or national elections. Why this extraordinary measure for a recall?

SB450 is an incumbent protection measure.

Mr. Sebelius points out that none of those targeted for recall in 2017 were actually removed. Obviously, the system works. So why change it? More importantly, why would those who keep telling us there is no voter fraud suddenly want stricter standards on the validation of a petition to recall a state lawmaker than on our votes for U.S. president?