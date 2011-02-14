Desai’s competency shouldn’t be an issue

To the editor:

The ruling that Dr. Dipak Desai is incompetent seems to me to be a non-issue (“Course outlined for Desai,” Wednesday Review-Journal). Does it really matter what his state of mind was at the time he committed the alleged crimes? That he can’t communicate with his attorneys shouldn’t be an issue, either. There are plenty of competent people guilty of complicity who can talk with his attorneys.

If the police injure another person while the suspect is committing murder, and the suspect becomes incompetent because his injury was to the head, is he absolved of guilt?

D.M. JEIERSEN

LAS VEGAS

Congressional duties

To the editor:

Congress has recently been delegating its lawmaking authority to the legions of unelected bureaucrats who are quite removed from, and unresponsive to, the will of our citizens. The bureaucratic staffers at the departments of Education, Energy, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor and Health and Human Services, as well as the radical zealots of the EPA, have been empowered to make the many thousands of annual rules, regulations and edicts that control our commerce and even personal lives.

Congress has abrogated its constitutional duty by delegating legislative authority to the administration and its bureaucrats, who are removed from direct accountability to the people. Perhaps this explains the arrogance with which they impose their unpopular agendas upon us.

From stopping energy production and increasing its cost, to the flushing of toilets, to the ridiculous light bulb regulations, to the idiotic “spilled milk” regulation, and now ObamaCare, we are witnessing an evaporation of our personal liberty. Our businesses are so fearful of the many onerous regulations that they are fleeing our shores or refusing to expand, one very accurate reason for our lack of domestic employment.

Although both parties have been complicit in creating this massive bureaucratic dictatorship, perhaps the new “tea party” Republicans in Congress can induce the traditional Republicans to join in ending these abuses. But in order to stop this government by bureaucrats, this GOP House must use its power to stop authorizing spending for these government entities whose existence was never even remotely considered possible by our founders.

JOHN TOBIN

LAS VEGAS