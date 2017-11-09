Despite assertions to the contrary, even the poor pay taxes

There are levies and assessments on all sorts of activity beyond income

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Letter writer Michael Frias (“Paying nothing,” Nov. 2) says the poor pay no taxes, an oft-repeated criticism of the “system.” But everybody pays taxes: sales taxes, car registration fees, smog taxes, assessments for trash, sewer, water, electricity and gas, property taxes (directly or indirectly) and, in some states, income taxes. In short, all the myriad assessments that keep the world, and their heads, spinning.

To my knowledge, Warren Buffet’s offer remains uncollected: One million dollars to any CEO who can prove he pays a higher percentage of his income in taxes than does his secretary.