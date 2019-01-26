Dina Titus and another Trump investigation

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Putting Rep. Dina Titus in charge of an oversight committee looking into alleged financial irregularities involving President Donald Trump is like having the wolf guard the henhouse (Jan. 19 Review-Journal).

Anyone who knows anything about the career of Rep. Titus knows full well that, while she was serving in the Legislature, she was also employed at UNLV as a political science professor. She was actively engaged in both the legislative and executive branches of Nevada’s state government, which is in violation of the Nevada Constitution. Yet nothing happened.

This is so typical of these self-righteous, sanctimonious Democrats. Attorney General Aaron Ford and Rep. Steven Horsford are examples as well: Can’t pay their bills but expect everyone else to.

Citizens who vote for these individuals need their heads examined.