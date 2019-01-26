Dina Titus shouldn’t waste her time on Trump probe

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rep. Dina Titus has been a refreshing, generally balanced voice of reason for Nevada as reflected by her lengthy, sensible legislative record. Her work for veterans is especially noteworthy and commendable. I think that those of any political persuasion would agree.

Now, however, she seems to have been dragged into her party’s Trump Derangement Syndrome with her assignment to lead a probe into the president’s business deals (Jan. 19 Review-Journal). It is painful to hear her, as a former professor, make the sophomoric leap of logic that the president’s hotel business equates to accepting bribes from those greedy “giant corporations” and “foreign interests.”

Rep. Titus should not waste her time and our money on a senseless, politically motivated fool’s errand that is beneath her dignity. We need her to stay focused on the issues that have made her a successful legislator and representative of Nevada over the past 30 years.