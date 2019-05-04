Disgraced former councilman, Ricki Barlow, now a lobbyist

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

I was shocked when I read in Tuesday’s Review-Journal that former City Councilman Ricki Barlow is now registered with the city of Las Vegas as a lobbyist. So I guess he can now “legally” show the city how to misuse city funds and award contracts to the companies most willing to give paybacks.

It is beyond comprehension as to how he was allowed to pull this off. The citizens of Southern Nevada need to stand up and demand that his city lobbyist credentials be rescinded before he commits more crimes.