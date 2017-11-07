Diversity lottery immigration program deserves to be repealed

The only seeming purpose of the program is to alter the ethnic balance in our land.

It appears that many Democratic leaders (Chuck Schumer, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Cuomo, etc.) seem confused about how to respond to the recent senseless truck killings of eight innocent people by a Muslim Uzbek immigrant in New York. Their response is aimed at the president’s call to repeal a law, promoted by Sen, Schumer, that allowed such a tragedy to occur.

They don’t seem consistent along party lines. As fellow Democrat Raul Emanuel stated, “You never want a serious crisis go to waste.” Yet they accuse President Donald Trump of being political in trying to repeial this useless piece of legislation.

The law created the diversity visa lottery program, which allowed 50,000 immigrants from smaller, largely African and mostly Muslim nations to enter a lottery annually. The only requirements being employment history, a high school education and possession of a passport. The only seeming purpose of the program is to alter the ethnic balance in our land.

A proposal to kill the lottery, co-authored in 2013 by Sen. Schumer, was wisely voted down because it was part of a plan to provide illegal immigrants a fast track to citizenship.

So let’s get the travesty that allowed this to occur off the books ASAP, unless the Democrats can find a better way to keep terrorists out. Perhaps they could outlaw rental trucks. Or, better yet, sue General Motors, Ford and others for neglect.