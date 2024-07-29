Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items. And what about two wars? The issues they are concerned with do not put food on the table. They praise President Joe Biden. The only thing he’s done is make life harder for us.

Yes, Donald Trump is rough around the edges. He is just being a New Yorker. They are tough, but get things done. A great economy is more important than being offended by words.