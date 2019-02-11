Do Democrats want government involved in health care or not?

Liberal Democrats are pushing for third-trimester abortions, stating it is a woman’s right to choose what happens to her body and her baby and they do not want government involvement. But now with the 2020 elections looming, Democrat candidates are touting Medicare for all. But Medicare for all will surely involve the government in all aspects of health care, abortions included.

They can’t have it both ways. Liberals campaigning are not explaining this to their voter base because they believe their base is too dumb to figure it out. They know their base will vote for them no matter that key campaign issues are at odds with each other.