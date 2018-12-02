Doctors and firearm violence

Physicians should mind their own house before entering gun debate.

A story in the Nov. 24 Review-Journal reported on medical doctors bringing their scalpels to the political fight concerning firearms. From high on Mount Moral Superiority, they took umbrage with the notion of “staying in their lane.”

Let’s compare the height of the various piles of blood and guts to see if we can garner an indication of moral scale through numbers.

There are around 10,000 non-self-inflicted firearms deaths a year, with somewhere between 300 and 400 million firearms in private hands in the United States.

U.S. doctors perform 700,000 abortions a year — 90 percent of which are for no reason beside convenience. There are 2,000 U.S. abortion clinics and about 1 million physicians.

Around a quarter of a million people lose their lives each year due to medical mistakes and gross negligence. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death in this country.

Physicians would be wise to lead by example before wagging a finger down on the masses from their rather impressively high butte of ruby-stained corpses.