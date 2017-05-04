Does federal law apply or not?

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I follow the law every year and pay my taxes. We are a country of laws. Without laws, our society is chaos.

But states now violate federal law for marijuana use and immigration and allow people to vote in our federal elections and remain in the United States in violation of federal law. Does this mean I don’t have to follow federal law either? Can I not pay my federal income taxes? What is the difference? If the states can violate federal law and get away with it, why can’t I?

This problem is very simple. Follow the law or change the law — don’t violate it.