Does ‘honest and responsible’ journalism require a liberal slant?

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I was a little confused by Thomas Hayden’s recent letter. Why is Wayne Allyn Root an embarrassment for stating his opinion? As for “honest and responsible” journalism, I am not sure I am familiar with this new kind of journalism. Where would I find it? I know he cannot be talking about the left-leaning articles written by The New York Times and Washington Post writers. Are these negative articles — which never have anything positive to say about President Donald Trump and never have anything negative to say about liberals — the examples of the “honest and responsible” journalism to which Mr. Root is an embarrassment?

For what it is worth, journalism is supposed to be a depiction of a story that should be presented impartially, giving all relevant facets. Personal bias or political affiliation should not enter into it. Facts, not opinion, should be a guideline.