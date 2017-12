Could there be a better time to emphasize the relationship between attentiveness and safety?

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Alas, crossing guards eschew the danger shuttling their charges in crosswalks to and from school. They chatter, chuckle and high-five as they lead their ear-budded, phone-scanning and giggling gaggle to safety on the other side. No one is minding the store.

Could there be a better time to emphasize the relationship between attentiveness and safety? I think not. Could we be instilling a false sense of security? I think so.