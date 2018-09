President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

With all the important issues that need his attention, the first thing President Donald Trump did when he got out of bed last Tuesday was to go after Google? He has gone after all the news media and now he’s after social media? Really? I thought social media was his friend — at least Twitter is.

Mr. Trump simply can’t stand it when any person or organization disagrees with him or has the gall to criticize him. Where does it all end?