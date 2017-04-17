The Review-Journal obituary for Don Rickles was well done and well deserved. But front page? John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth and a long-time senator, was relegated to a small article on page four. When did entertainers become more important than astronauts and senators?
Don Rickles more important than John Glenn?
Ted Cohen Las Vegas The writer is a local podiatrist.