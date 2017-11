President gets his lunch handed to him in China

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Candidate Donald Trump told us that China has been “ripping us off for years on trade and currency manipulation.” He told us that he would be taking steps to stop this rip-off.

Now, he tells China and us that China trade practices are not their fault but ours. He blames prior administrations for the imbalance. Does he take any action or call for any remedial step? No. He leaves China with hat in hand.

How’s that for keeping campaign promises?