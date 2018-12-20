Donald Trump attacks “Saturday Night Live”

If you are offended by SNL’s portrayal of Mr. Trump and his staff, don’t watch it.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

OK, take away my affordable health insurance, build a wall instead of repairing our infrastructure and tank my retirement investments with your trade war. But please, President Donald Trump, don’t take way my “Saturday Night Live.”

I have watched it from its beginning years. I brought up my son watching it. It has parodied every president during its lifetime — granted, not with the (deserved) high-level of energy and sophistication with which it goes after Mr. Trump.

If you are offended by “SNL’s” portrayal of Mr. Trump and his staff, don’t watch it. It’s not news, fake or otherwise. It’s award-winning entertainment.