Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the U.S. economy

Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In his Monday letter to the Review-Journal, Ray Kolander accuses a prior writer of “conveniently” omitting facts in discussing responsibility for the national debt. But Mr. Kolander then conveniently omits any mention of the actions taken by President George W. Bush that led to the terrible economy inherited by President Barack Obama.

Further, he downplays the strong economy left to Donald Trump.

Both sides can do simple arithmetic. But real answers are had only when all the facts are put into the pot.