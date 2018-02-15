Letters

Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the U.S. economy

Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
February 14, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Monday letter to the Review-Journal, Ray Kolander accuses a prior writer of “conveniently” omitting facts in discussing responsibility for the national debt. But Mr. Kolander then conveniently omits any mention of the actions taken by President George W. Bush that led to the terrible economy inherited by President Barack Obama.

Further, he downplays the strong economy left to Donald Trump.

Both sides can do simple arithmetic. But real answers are had only when all the facts are put into the pot.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like