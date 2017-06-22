Donald Trump believers don’t understand they’re in the minority

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In response to Marlene Drozd’s recent letter, “Come together”:

Yes, American politics is on a downward spiral and much hatred runs rampant through plenty of our citizens. I, too, think it is time to take a deep breath and start trying to correct our wrongs.

But Ms. Drozd suggests that the 65 percent of Americans who disapprove of Donald Trump’s actions get behind a president with a 35 percent approval rating. I think that she needs to open her mind to reality as to why we are so polarized.

President Trump has created 90 percent of the hatred. It started during his campaign and now we see it through his tweets. Remember his cries of “Dirty Hillary” and “lock her up”? Doesn’t Ms. Drozd think that would create cause for concern and possible outrage with her supporters?

Maybe we could try to remedy the situation if Mr. Trump would publish his tax returns and throw away his tweeter. I personally do not think that is possible because he is a major blowhard and is too self-centered.

I hope that the 35 percent of folks who constantly say that liberals are crying because they lost the election stop the rhetoric, because it is false. The majority of Americans realize the wrong person is in the highest office of the United States.