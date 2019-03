Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In his March 24 letter, M.J. Ralbovsky commented on the fact that Michael Cohen testified Donald Trump ordered him to send letters to the high school and colleges the president attended, warning them they would be sued if they exposed his academic records. Mr. Ralbovsky asked: “Why do you think Mr. Trump did that?”

I hope Mr. Ralbovsky asks the same question to Barack Obama, who did not allow his records at Columbia — and especially his thesis — to be exposed to the public.