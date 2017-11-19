Donald Trump doing just fine, his supporters say

Why are liberals so fearful? Do they fear their constituents will get a job, give up free stuff and actually feed their own children?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to Michael D. Winne’s recent letter to the editor attacking Republicans and Donald Trump:

I agree that Donald Trump is no Hillary Clinton, and he does not possess the charm and political correctness of Barack Obama. However, he does not kick the can down the road, and he does not care how many toes he steps on or how big they may be. When he sees a problem that is not in America’s best interest, he fixes it. He respects all our laws, and he works tirelessly to restore America’s winning ways.

Let’s talk facts: The stock market is up 20 percent; the economy is growing at 3 percent-plus; there are a 1.5 million new jobs; thousands of violent gang members have been deported; job-killing regulations have been cut; our borders have been better secured; and Mr. Trump is fighting for better trade agreements and more sensible immigration policy. Taxes and health care are still a work in progress.

Why are liberals so fearful? Do they fear their constituents will get a job, give up free stuff and actually feed their own children? Perhaps if we rid ourselves of dependency, debt and enforce E-Verify, there will be no need for Democrats.

We deplorables can dream, too.