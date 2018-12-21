Letters

Donald Trump giving Americans indigestion

Gary E. Burns Las Vegas
December 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Going from Barack Obama to Donald Trump has been like going from filet mignon and champagne to cheap hot dogs and rot-gut beer.

I’m confident the majority of Americans realize Mr. Trump is an utter disaster.

