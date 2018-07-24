Donald Trump is a puppet of Putin?

Good thing he didn’t let the Russian leader annex Crimea and move into the Ukraine

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump is a puppet of Russia’s Vladimir Putin? Perhaps.

If we are not careful, Putin may annex Crimea and move into Ukraine. Oh, that already happened under the previous president.

Or Putin may become the commanding power in Syria if our president does not enforce his “red line” regarding weapons of mass destruction. Oh, that happened under the previous president.

But, wait. The truly treasonous statement was made to then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev when our president, while negotiating a nuclear arms deal, said to relay it to Putin that he would be more “flexible” after he was re-elected. Oh, not again. That wasn’t Mr. Trump, but our previous president.

Of course, the damage may not be limited to Russia. There is another enemy of the United States that has sworn to achieve our destruction. That is Iran. Will this president slip more than $150 billion to them in an apparent attempt to calm their nuclear ambitions? No, not again! That already happened under a previous president.

Yes, things have happened under Donald Trump. A robust economy, soaring consumer confidence and the lowest minority unemployment rate in the history of this great nation. Be careful when watching or reading anything from the Lame Stream Media.