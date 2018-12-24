Donald Trump is a real-life Grinch

Why is the president trying to take away all of our vital social services that are desperately needed by the poor?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In a memorable scene in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” little Cindy Lou Who walks in on the Grinch while he is disguised as Santa and in the process of taking all the presents from her family’s house. She innocently asks, “Santa Claus, why? Why are you taking our Christmas tree? Why?”

I am asking the same question to Donald Trump: Why are you trying to take away all of our vital social services that are desperately needed by the poor? Why have you given all the presents to greedy corporations that have taken all their profits (that belong to the American worker) and stashed the loot overseas? Through tax breaks and regulation, you have stripped the walls bare and the corporations have snubbed their noses at us in return. Why, Mr. Trump, why?”

Mr. Trump sits on top of the Capitol dome — which he has turned into his Grinch Mountain — and sneers down at us.