Donald Trump is an illegitimate president

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Michael Cohen went before a federal court, pled guilty to two counts of criminal conspiracy to aid Donald Trump in winning the 2016 election and charged the president with directing and assisting in that conspiracy. If this charge by Mr. Cohen is corroborated with evidence, Mr. Trump’s election is illegitimate.

As such, the man has no business hiring or nominating anyone for federal office. This issue needs to be seen clearly by Congress, including its leaders, sooner rather than later. I would also suggest that any nominee for the Supreme Court, if he or she has an ounce of personal integrity, would also not want such a stain placed on that appointment.