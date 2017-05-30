Donald Trump is no friend of the children

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In his May 25 column, Wayne Allyn Root claims that 63 million voters will never leave Donald Trump because they expect him to keep our children safe from terrorists. Let me offer another view.

In his first 100 or so days, Mr. Trump has signed executive orders to allow increases in the pollution of air that our children need to breath, and to allow increases in pollution of the water that our children need to drink. He has offered plans to take millions of low- and middle-income children off health-care rolls.

He has praised dictators around the world who kill children and he has insulted most of the leaders in the G7 countries who, through the good offices of NATO, have kept the European continent from war now for more than 70 years, saving untold numbers of children. He has tried to bar children from war-torn countries from entry into our country for religious reasons. Fortunately, this attempt has so far been obstructed by our court system.

I, for one, could never vote for a person with a record like he has compiled.

I encourage all voters to look at what Donald Trump is doing and not listen to the opinion of Trump apologist Wayne Allyn Root.