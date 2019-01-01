Letters

Donald Trump just can’t win

Keith Davidson Las Vegas
December 31, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Let’s be honest. If President Donald Trump discovered a cure for cancer, the lame street media’s headlines would read: Trump ignores heart disease.

