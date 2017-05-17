Donald Trump keeps liberals, the media in perpetual tizzy

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump has the media and liberal left in a tizzy with his statement concerning his meetings with James Comey and the possibility of “tapes” of the conversations.

Without any facts whatsoever (including if the tapes even exist, let alone what might be on them), Democrat members of Congress are already demanding that they be “handed over” for review. The media are in high gear trying to draw a Nixon/Watergate parallel talking point. If this weren’t so predictable and pathetic it would be funny.

But, just for argument’s sake, if the tapes do exist I assume the Democrats and media would have no problem allowing President Trump to go through them first and personally delete any possible references to, say, yoga classes or maybe even a wedding or two. At this point, what difference does it really make? But I believe there is a recent precedent for such deletions.