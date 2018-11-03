Letters

Donald Trump launches attack on gender-nonconforming citizens

Sydney Malone Las Vegas
November 2, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I am writing about the Trump administration’s plan to eradicate the civil rights of gender-nonconforming citizens. Isn’t the Republican Party supposed to be against federal overreach? Is forcing a person to abide by unnecessarily specific and scientifically inaccurate gender laws not a massive overreach?

This is a systematic, unconstitutional attack on the most vulnerable of citizens. Transgender people are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted than non-LGBT people. There is less than no reason to attack their identity, save for blind hatred and disdain for their refusal to abide by an outdated and scientifically false gender binary.

I am calling on Brian Sandoval as my governor, who represents thousands of gender-nonconforming constituents, to speak out and fight back against this horrifying mandate. Election Day is right around the corner. We will be watching for your response, or lack thereof. Silence is complicity.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like