Donald Trump launches attack on gender-nonconforming citizens

I am writing about the Trump administration’s plan to eradicate the civil rights of gender-nonconforming citizens. Isn’t the Republican Party supposed to be against federal overreach? Is forcing a person to abide by unnecessarily specific and scientifically inaccurate gender laws not a massive overreach?

This is a systematic, unconstitutional attack on the most vulnerable of citizens. Transgender people are five times more likely to be sexually assaulted than non-LGBT people. There is less than no reason to attack their identity, save for blind hatred and disdain for their refusal to abide by an outdated and scientifically false gender binary.

I am calling on Brian Sandoval as my governor, who represents thousands of gender-nonconforming constituents, to speak out and fight back against this horrifying mandate. Election Day is right around the corner. We will be watching for your response, or lack thereof. Silence is complicity.