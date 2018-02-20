Donald Trump mired in his own swamp

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Instead of draining the swamp as he promised, Donald Trump has created his own. Even though he filled his Cabinet with multimillionaires who can afford to travel anywhere in any style on their own, they apparently feel entitled to splurge on the public dime.

First, Tom Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services, had to resign for traveling on private planes. Mr. Trump, with his exploitation of his office to tout his properties, was obviously unable to instruct members of his Cabinet on the ethical use of travel funds.

His Cabinet secretaries apparently did not learn from Mr. Price’s example either. EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt, claiming unfortunate encounters with fellow passengers in coach, used this terrible hardship as justification for flying first class.

Now VA Secretary David Shulkin has stepped in it while traveling to Europe. He lied about receiving an award in Denmark to justify billing us for his wife’s airfare. He not only spent most of the time sightseeing, he improperly accepted free Wimbledon tickets from a “close personal friend” who has stated he did not even know Mrs. Shulkin’s first name. In an attempt to cover all this up, he apparently had internal VA emails altered and has claimed that they were hacked.

The swamp is now so deep I need to switch from boots to hip waders.