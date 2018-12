How about “making America great” by lending a hand without the media crowding around.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Our royal president visits fire zones, which makes for great photo ops. But he continues to blame forestry management in those states for the severe devastation. Has he even once mentioned how these poor, unfortunate people can be helped by our country? How do they start over? Where do they begin? Guess he doesn’t have answers for that.

How about “making America great” by lending a hand without the media crowding around. God help us.