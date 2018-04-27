Donald Trump on the verge of more foreign policy failures

Mr. Trump has overlooked the fact that the North Korean leader is almost as big a liar as he is.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Donald Trump is telling us that his talks with North Korea are going well. What he does not seem to understand is that he has failed with North Korea in just the same way as he failed with Russia. Both dictators simply wanted Mr. Trump to place them on the same level with the United States, and they are getting what they wanted.

Mr. Trump has overlooked the fact that the North Korean leader is almost as big a liar as he is. He will say anything and mean nothing. All he has wanted since he took over was to be acknowledged as leader … sound familiar?

If Mr. Trump caves in to his new national security adviser and pulls out of the Iran agreement, the president will have lost with all three of the prior Axis of Evil, named by George Bush. Way to go, Republicans.