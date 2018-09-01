Donald Trump shows his true colors after John McCain’s death

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Why are so many people upset about Donald Trump’s reaction to the death of Sen. John McCain? This is who Mr. Trump is. He’s showing his true colors.

I’m embarrassed that Mr. Trump is the president of our country — a country Sen. McCain fought for with his blood and guts; a country and people he loved. I can’t comprehend after all that’s gone down with this lying, jealous egotist that some people still can’t see what he’s made of. He’s an individual who has no morals. He’s not a leader. He’s an embarrassment.