Donald Trump supporters ignore the president’s self-aggrandizement, bullying, prevarication and inarticulateness.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Regarding George Pucine’s Friday letter in which he accuses a letter writer of being unable to accept Donald Trump as president: Mr. Pucine trots out the tired old trope that Trump supporters inevitably raise against critics of the president, i.e., we “can’t get over Hillary losing the 2016 election.” His condescending oversimplification of our discomfiture conveniently ignores — but does not negate — legitimate criticism of Mr. Trump’s self-aggrandizement, bullying, prevarication and inarticulateness.

The Trump administration is in shambles and its accomplishments, pathetically few. Lest Mr. Pucine accuse me of providing a “rambling litany of dubious statements,” I will cite only these few reasons why Mr. Trump is so measurably unpopular at home and abroad.

What I can’t get over is that — after a year in office mired in scandal, marked by investigation and criminal indictment, and governing via Twitter — Mr. Trump has any supporters left at all.