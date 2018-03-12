Donald Trump, treason and taxation without representation

It is time for people to wake up and remember the revolutionary foundations of our country.

If we can remember the lessons learned from our American Revolution, we will recognize treason and “taxation without representation” when we see them. President Donald Trump may as well be a Russian agent. By not enforcing the sanctions overwhelmingly passed by Congress, he is doing more damage than an army of spies.

An early sign of his treasonous treachery was apparent the moment he walked into the Oval Office alone with Russian diplomats.

When a vast majority of Americans demand solutions for the DACA Dreamers and mass shootings, and our Congress does nothing for decades, we have taxation without representation.

Democrats shouldn’t have to cut any deal to protect Dreamers; the vast majority of Americans support a solution for these people. And regardless of political party, the vast majority of Americans support common-sense gun-control laws.