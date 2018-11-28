Donald Trump wants to destroy independence of the judiciary

But the president is not the problem — his followers are

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Donald Trump’s latest tweets clearly show he wants to destroy the independence of the judiciary. That would destroy the U.S. Constitution. Mr. Trump’s denial of global warming will cause the deaths of millions and make him the greatest mass murderer in history.

He is not the problem, however. The problem is those who support him. The problem is not Democrats against Republicans. Republicans do not exist. The problem is the Trumpists do not understand the current world. They cannot turn back the clock.