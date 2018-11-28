Letters

Donald Trump wants to destroy independence of the judiciary

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
November 27, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Donald Trump’s latest tweets clearly show he wants to destroy the independence of the judiciary. That would destroy the U.S. Constitution. Mr. Trump’s denial of global warming will cause the deaths of millions and make him the greatest mass murderer in history.

He is not the problem, however. The problem is those who support him. The problem is not Democrats against Republicans. Republicans do not exist. The problem is the Trumpists do not understand the current world. They cannot turn back the clock.

