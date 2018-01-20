Donald Trump’s actions speak louder than words

If Trump’s words make him a racist, past exclamations by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama would implicate them as well.

Statements are not intrinsically racist. Actions are. While awkward and clumsily worded pronouncements are labeled racist, the emphasis should be on the failing and dysfunctional social programs that promote it.

If President Donald Trump’s words make him a racist, past exclamations by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Sens. Harry Reid and Joe Biden, would implicate them as well.

Being momentarily challenged with stupidity is a more credible explanation, something we have all experienced.

The old adage about “sticks and stones” has never been more relevant than today. It would be prudent to eliminate measures that divide and marginalize us — the sticks and stones — and embrace verbiage that is a catalyst for reform.