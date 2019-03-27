Donald Trump’s attacks on the late John McCain are a disgrace

Sen. John McCain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

President Donald Trump is a classless bore. His recent attack on the late Sen. John McCain was beyond the pale.

Sen. McCain was a war hero. Mr. Trump is a draft dodger. Sen. McCain was a man of honor. Mr. Trump is a liar, cheat, philanderer and likely unindicted co-conspirator in felony campaign law violations. Sen. McCain spent his life in service to his country. Mr. Trump is in service to nobody but himself. Sen. McCain put his country first. Mr. Trump’s loyalties are questionable, at best.

Mr. Trump is not fit to clean Sen. McCain’s boots.