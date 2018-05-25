Donald Trump’s embassy move makes the world more dangerous

Democrats may not have attended the ceremony in Jerusalem because they realize the move was premature, misguided and reckless.

In Debbie Saunders’ Sunday commentary on the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, she suggested two “poisons” we can pick in deciding why no congressional Democrats attended.

I believe there is a third explanation. Some Democrats may not have attended because they realize Donald Trump’s decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv was premature, misguided and reckless.

Ms. Saunders quoted Rep. Jacky Rosen making just such an argument. “I do wish the embassy move had been done in a more diplomatic way,” she said. “Now that the move has taken place, this situation needs to be dealt with carefully, and we must ramp up efforts to seek a two-state solution and peace in the Middle East.”

Mr. Trump once again has kept a foolish campaign promise to the evangelicals without a plan for what to do next, just as he did with the Paris climate accords and the Iranian nuclear development agreements. Thanks to him, we now live in an even more dangerous world.