Donald Trump’s Harley Davidson tweets reveal a dangerous mindset

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

After Harley-Davidson made the decision to shift some of its production to Europe, President Donald Trump warned ”any shift in production will be the beginning of the end.” He also tweeted, “The aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before” and, “Harley-Davidson is using that as an excuse and I don’t like that because I have been very good to Harley-Davidson and they used it as an excuse.”

These quotes show that Mr. Trump will use the power of the presidency to attack any person or corporation that does not bow down to him. These quotes also show that Mr. Trump believes he is the government and he personally has been good to Harley-Davidson. These quotes show that Mr. Trump believes he personally is the law and has the power to make individuals bow down to him. These quotes show that he has the mind of a dictator and not the mind of the president of the United States for the benefit of all its citizens.

Anyone who supports or votes for Mr. Trump is supporting and voting for an irrational person who believes that he personally is the absolute ruler of the United States.