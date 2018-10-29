Donald Trump’s immigration policies are hurting small businesses

President Donald Trump’s misguided approach to the border problem and undocumented aliens has created economic havoc with small businesses, especially agricultural businesses, across this country.
These businesses depend on a labor force that is provided only by temporary guest workers. Remove this workforce, as Mr. Trump has done, and the crops — peppers, fruits, vegetables — sit and rot in the fields.
American workers will not take these jobs or are not there to take these jobs. Why would American workers transfer to a job that pays minimum wage level? They won’t. To promote his policy of “fear of the other,” he is willing to wipe out a lot of small business in this country.