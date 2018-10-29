Letters

Donald Trump’s immigration policies are hurting small businesses

Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
October 28, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s misguided approach to the border problem and undocumented aliens has created economic havoc with small businesses, especially agricultural businesses, across this country.

These businesses depend on a labor force that is provided only by temporary guest workers. Remove this workforce, as Mr. Trump has done, and the crops — peppers, fruits, vegetables — sit and rot in the fields.

American workers will not take these jobs or are not there to take these jobs. Why would American workers transfer to a job that pays minimum wage level? They won’t. To promote his policy of “fear of the other,” he is willing to wipe out a lot of small business in this country.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like