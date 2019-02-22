Donald Trump’s “national emergency” a sham

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

This “national emergency” that President Donald Trump has called to fund an unnecessary border wall is absolutely ridiculous and harmful to our country. We have actual emergencies — such as climate change, underfunded public education, the lack of adequate health care, the unlawful treatment of people seeking asylum and multiple mass shootings — that need to be addressed.

Mr. Trump shows a clear disdain for the American people when he tries to declare an emergency to get what he wants done faster and then jets off to Florida once again to golf instead of doing his job. America is facing actual crises, but Mr. Trump continues to put himself first.