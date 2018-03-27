Letters

Donald Trump’s plan to execute drug dealers a good one

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
March 26, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s leadership regarding our nation’s drug addiction tragedy is a move in the right direction. I support his plan to execute drug kingpins and would like to suggest that these death sentences be carried out within 180 days to really have an impact. In addition, I believe news of these penalties should be broadcast into every prison and jail in America, and that it should be mandatory for all inmates to watch them.

