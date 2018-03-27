President Donald Trump’s leadership regarding our nation’s drug addiction tragedy is a move in the right direction. I support his plan to execute drug kingpins and would like to suggest that these death sentences be carried out within 180 days to really have an impact. In addition, I believe news of these penalties should be broadcast into every prison and jail in America, and that it should be mandatory for all inmates to watch them.
Donald Trump’s plan to execute drug dealers a good one
These death sentences should be carried out within 180 days to really have an impact.
March 26, 2018 - 9:00 pm